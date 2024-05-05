Coventry City defender Jay Dasilva is being checked out by Bundesliga side Freiburg, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Mark Robins’ men missed out on finishing in a playoff spot in the Championship this season, but they still had a campaign to remember with a Wembley trip for an FA Cup semi-final.

Now Coventry must look to make sure they keep their top performers ready for next term, but Dasilva is drawing interest.

The full-back is firmly on the radar of Bundesliga side Freiburg.

Freiburg had top talent spotter Tobias Gies watch Dasilva in action last week as they took an up close look at the Coventry man.

A move to the Bundesliga could well appeal for Dasilva and European football could be on the menu too.

Freiburg currently sit seventh in the Bundesliga table and inside a Europa Conference League spot.

Dasilva made 42 appearances across all competitions for Coventry over the course of the season and chipped in with six assists.

His deal with the club runs until 2027.