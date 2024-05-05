Sheffield Wednesday will make contact with Brighton this week as they seek to secure goalkeeper James Beadle for next season, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Beale, on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Brighton, has just been part of the Owls’ great escape in the Championship.

Danny Rohl’s men have secured their spot in the Championship for next season and instantly thoughts have turned to planning ahead.

Rohl is ambitious for Wednesday and keen to make progress, with getting back hold of shot-stopper Beale something the German wants to do.

The Owls will get in touch with Brighton this week to make clear their desire to bring Beadle back to Hillsborough.

Beadle, 19, made 19 outings for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship and kept eight clean sheets.

He grabbed a clean sheet on Saturday as Sheffield Wednesday completed their campaign with a 2-0 win away at Sunderland.

The goalkeeper is a highly rated prospect at Brighton and the Seagulls have him on a contract until the summer of 2028.

Now he has returned to Brighton all eyes will be on what the Premier League side decide to do with him.