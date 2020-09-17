Moise Kean has opened up to a return to Juventus after failing to settle down at Everton with the Italian champions also keen to re-sign him, it has been claimed in Italy.

Everton forked out €30m to sign the young Italy striker from Juventus last summer but Kean struggled to make his mark in his first season in England.

Even Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival has failed to change his fortunes at Everton and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is ahead of him in the pecking order of strikers at Goodison Park.

He came on for just a minute in Everton’s win over Tottenham last weekend and it has been claimed that the striker is prepared to end his English adventure.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the 20-year-old striker is prepared to agree to a return to Juventus in the ongoing transfer window.

The Italian champions are plotting to take Kean back to Turin, just one year after selling him and are looking at doing the deal.

Andrea Pirlo is a fan of the Italy international and wants him as part of his Juventus squad this season.

With the player ready to return, Juventus are now considering their options on how to work out an agreement with Everton.

The Toffees are not keen to let him go and are likely to ask for the fee they paid to sign him from Juventus last summer.