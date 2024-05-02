Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has stressed that his team have worked hard to get to a point where they can ensure survival but insisted that it will not be an easy ride on the final day at Sunderland.

Wednesday looked down and out halfway through the season and seemed destined for relegation from the Championship to League One.

However, Rohl turned things around in the second half of the campaign and ahead of the final day of the season they are a point away from ensuring survival in the Championship.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss stressed that he needs his players to show the same intensity at Sunderland on Saturday as they had in the last few weeks.

Rohl feels that his players have worked too hard to squander the opportunity but insisted that it would not be easy despite Sunderland’s recent run of form.

He is convinced that his team are prepared for the challenge they will face on the final day of the season.

Asked what he wants his team to do on Saturday, the Wednesday manager said in a press conference: “To play with the same intensity like the last few weeks and to be ready for his fight.

“It’s a big opportunity and we worked hard to come to such a point.

“Now when you look at the table, going into the last game you could think, ‘this could be easy’ but no, it is going to be a tough one.

“We need to prepare for this and I think my team are ready for this.”

If Birmingham City lose on the final day, Sheffield Wednesday would survive regardless of the result they get against Sunderland.