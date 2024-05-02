Turkish football commentator Olcay Cakir has expressed his astonishment at just how many goals Southampton star Paul Onuachu has scored for Trabzonspor given his absences from the team.

Onuachu moved to Trabzonspor on loan following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League and has been superb in Turkey.

The 29-year-old has hit the back of the net 12 times in 18 Turkish Super Lig games and has missed time due to injury and an Africa Cup of Nations call-up.

Trabzonspor are in talks with Southampton to try to keep hold of Onuachu and Cakir is unsurprised given just how good the striker has been.

“Onuachu has scored so many goals almost without playing”, he exclaimed on beIN SPORTS Turkey.

“He has excellent statistics for Trabzonspor and for himself in the games he has played.”

Trabzonspor are facing a battle to bring Onuachu back to the club for next season, with another loan being eyed.

Southampton though would like to bring in a fee from selling Onuachu and that could all but rule out a return to the Black Sea Storm for the striker.