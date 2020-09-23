Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has asked the club to land Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance before the transfer window slams shut.

Bielsa is being backed by the Yorkshire giants on their return to the Premier League and money has already been splurged on defender Robin Koch and forward Rodrigo; another defender in the shape of Diego Llorente is in the process of signing.

Now Bielsa’s eyes have turned back towards the Bundesliga, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers.

The Argentine has asked Leeds to land Bayern Munich midfielder Cuisance, with the club now considering slapping in a bid for the 21-year-old.

Leeds would be looking to sign Cuisance, who is also wanted by Marseille, on a permanent deal; Marseille want to loan Cuisance.

Bayern Munich are claimed to be unsure about loaning the player out, which could give Leeds an edge.

The midfielder joined Bayern Munich last year from Borussia Monchengladbach, costing the Bavarians close to €10m.

He has struggled for game time at the Allianz Arena and could be faced with a key decision over where he sees his future.