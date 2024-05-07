Veteran broadcaster Richard Keys has termed West Ham technical director Tim Steidten a ‘sneaky weasel’ and hammered the club hierarchy for showing a lack of class towards David Moyes.

West Ham confirmed on Monday that Moyes would be leaving the club at the end of the season after his contract runs out.

However, the announcement only came after a very public pursuit of a new manager, which led to the club reaching an agreement with former Wolves and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui.

Steidten was central to West Ham making a decision over their managerial situation and Keys hit out at him, dubbing him a ‘sneaky weasel’.

He slammed the West Ham hierarchy for not showing any class towards Moyes who became only the fourth manager in the club’s history to win a major trophy and claims that Lopetegui will ditch the Hammers as soon as he gets a better offer.

Keys took to X and wrote: “You wouldn’t want Tim Steidten with you in the trenches. Sneaky weasel. I’ve worked with one like him.

“Nor Lopetegui.

“He’ll be off as soon as he gets a better offer.

“And unopposed West Ham’s management win Classless Act of the season again. It’s a shame because it’s a great club.”

West Ham are reportedly regretful at the way their managerial pursuit played out public and do not want to announce Lopetegui until the end of the season.