Leeds United winger Ian Poveda is viewed as a crucial target by Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl, following the Owls’ survival in the Championship, according to the Star.

Poveda, 24, is out of contract at Leeds at the end of June and is expected to move on from Elland Road, where he has found opportunities limited.

The wide-man finished the season at Hillsborough under Rohl as Sheffield Wednesday pulled off the great escape.

He missed the end of the campaign through injury, but did enough before then for Rohl to consider him to be a key target this summer.

Rohl wants the Leeds man to pen a deal with the Owls, but there is expected to be competition for his signature.

As his deal is running out at Leeds, Poveda will be available on a free transfer.

Poveda will depart Elland Road having made 30 appearances for Leeds, providing one assist but failing to hit the back of the net.

If Leeds fail to win promotion this season then they would come face to face with Poveda next term if he joins the Owls.