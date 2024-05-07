Chelsea are planning to part with striker Armando Broja when he returns to the club from Fulham in the summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Broja headed to Craven Cottage on a loan deal in the winter transfer window to clock up regular game time.

He has not hit the back of the net for Fulham and has failed to nail down a spot in the side under Marco Silva.

Broja will head back to Chelsea at the end of his loan stint, but he is not likely to be at Stamford Bridge for long.

Chelsea are planning to sell the striker once he returns to the club.

Broja will not be short of options as several sides are eyeing him as a summer reinforcement.

It is unclear what level of fee Chelsea will demand to let the striker move on in the approaching transfer window.

Broja, who has made 38 appearances for Chelsea with a return of three goals, is under contract at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2028.