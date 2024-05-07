Inter Milan have already prepared a contract for Tottenham Hotspur target Albert Gudmundsson ahead of the summer transfer window in a statement of intent when it comes to signing him.

The 26-year-old attacker is expected to move on from Genoa in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham have been tracking him for several months and the club are considering making a move for the forward in the upcoming window.

However, Inter have their eyes on him as well and Gudmundsson would reportedly give preference to a move to the Nerazzurri.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Serie A giants already have a contract ready for the Iceland international.

It has been claimed that Inter are ready to offer him a five-year deal to move to the San Siro.

If he joins Inter, Gudmundsson would be earning somewhere around €2.5m per season as per the plan.

Inter are now hoping that they will be able to reach an agreement over a transfer fee with Genoa in the summer.

Genoa want more than €30m before agreeing to sell the attacker in the next transfer window and will offer no discounts.