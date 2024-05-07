Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has insisted that the club must clarify Erik ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford to remove uncertainty ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ten Hag’s Manchester United side slumped to a new low on Monday night when they lost 4-0 to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

It was Manchester United’s 13th league defeat of the season and are now sitting eighth in the Premier League standings.

The pressure on the Dutchman has been increasing but for the moment, Manchester United are yet to clarify whether he will be at the club next season given the speculation over his future.

Meulensteen stressed that Ten Hag can still have a future at Manchester United if the new management thinks so but insisted that it must be clarified sooner rather than later.

He pointed out that there are new people in positions of power ahead of the summer and there must be some clarity on the managerial situation in order to remove some of the uncertainty.

Meulensteen said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “He [Ten Hag] does still have a future at Old Trafford, if Jim Ratcliffe thinks he has a future, then of course he does.

“But again, I’m just repeating myself all the time and we’ve spoken about this a lot.

“There has to be clarity, and the sooner the better.

“You’re in a new transfer window with a lot of change, there are some new people in very important positions.

“And they have to devise the new direction that the club is going to take. Is that going to be with Erik Ten Hag?

“If it’s a yes then great, but if it’s a no then they have got to be clear about that, the direction they want and how they are going about it.”

Manchester United reportedly do not want to sack Ten Hag but that could change if results do not improve in the coming weeks.