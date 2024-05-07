Hull City have decided to sack their manager Liam Rosenior following their failure to make it to the playoffs, according to talkSPORT.

A slump at the end of the season meant that Hull finished seventh and just outside the playoff spots.

Rosenior earned praise for the style of football he implemented at Hull this season and was expected to build in the summer to go again.

However, it has been claimed that Hull have decided to part ways with the manager just days after the campaign ended.

He signed a new contract with Hull in December last year, which was supposed to keep him at the MKM Stadium until 2026.

It was seen as a vote of confidence for the work he was carrying out at Hull and the way his team were playing.

However, Rosenior has paid for his team’s failure to finish in the top six and be in the running for promotion to the Premier League.

Hull will now commence their search for a new manager as they look to chase their Premier League dream next season.