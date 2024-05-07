Atletico Madrid could turn to Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg if their top midfield options, including Celtic’s Matt O’Riley, become financially out of reach.

The Spanish giants held an interest in Hojbjerg in the last summer transfer window, but could not reach an agreement with Spurs for him.

Hojbjerg could be sold by Tottenham in the approaching transfer window and, having just a year left on his Spurs deal, would be an affordable option.

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Hojbjerg is no longer Atletico Madrid’s top midfield target, but they could still bid for him.

If the Spanish side are unable to land those above Hojbjerg on their shortlist, a group that includes Celtic midfielder O’Riley, then they could turn back to the Spurs man.

Hojbjerg has been in and out of the team at Tottenham this season under Ange Postecoglou.

The Denmark international was keen to move on from Spurs last summer, but eventually stayed put.

Hojbjerg has now made over 250 appearances in the Premier League and it remains to be seen if he will sample a different league next season.