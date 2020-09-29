Serie A outfit Sampdoria have made progress in talks to sign Leicester City outcast Adrien Silva before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Silva spent the last 18 months on loan at Monaco and is not part of Brendan Rodgers’ plans going forward at Leicester.

Leicester have been clear about selling the midfielder, who is in the final year of his contract, and his representatives are looking to find a new club.

The 31-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move to Italy and his representatives have been in negotiations with Sampdoria over the last few weeks.

And according to Sky Italia, there has been progress made in the talks between Sampdoria and the player’s agents over a potential move.

The Italian outfit want to bring in a midfielder and Silva has emerged as a top target for the club in the final week of the window.

The Portuguese’s contract situation and Leicester’s willingness to let him go have made Sampdoria confident that a deal can be done.

Silva is keen on the move and is pushing to find the exit door at Leicester in the next few days.