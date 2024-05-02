Brighton, Fulham and West Ham are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Vitoria Guimaraes winger Jota Silva in the summer.

Premier League clubs are gearing up for a busy upcoming transfer window with several clubs already making moves in the market.

West Ham are likely to change their manager at the end of the season and there is no clarity over the future of Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton.

However, the two clubs alongside Fulham are already working on targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, three clubs are eyeing a summer swoop for Vitoria winger Silva.

The 24-year-old has been in impressive form this season, scoring 15 times and registering seven assists in all competitions.

Benfica have already made a move to try and get their hands on the player ahead of the summer.

However, there is now big Premier League interest in him with Brighton, Fulham and West Ham in the queue for him.

His suitors would have to convince the player and his representatives as a €20m release clause in his contract makes it a straightforward deal to complete for clubs with considerable finances.