Rangers loan star Sam Lammers has been awarded the Eredivisie Player of the Month for the month of April.

Lammers is starring at FC Utrecht, where he moved on loan from Rangers in the winter transfer window.

The forward has been on fire in the Dutch top flight, helping himself to nine goals and three assists in 15 matches.

Lammers is spearheading Utrecht’s push for a European spot in the Eredivisie and he has now had his form recognised.

The Rangers contracted attacker has been awarded the Player of the Month for April in the Eredivisie.

His red hot streak also included becoming the first Utrecht player to ever score in seven consecutive Eredivisie matches.

Utrecht would like to keep hold of Lammers, but face a battle as clubs have been alerted given his form.

Rangers are tipped to sell the Dutchman, but it remains to be seen if Philippe Clement might have a rethink and look at Lammers over the course of pre-season.