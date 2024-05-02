Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has insisted that Ipswich Town’s home form means that they are not going to slip up on the final day against Huddersfield Town.

Ipswich are a point away from securing back-to-back automatic promotions to the Premier League on the final day of the regular Championship campaign.

Kieran McKenna’s men are on the verge of becoming the first side since Norwich City to secure back-to-back promotions from League One and the Championship and just need to avoid defeat at home against the Terriers.

Leeds United need their west Yorkshire rivals to pull off a shock win to give them a chance to finish in the top two but Clarke insisted that he cannot see that happening.

The former EFL star pointed out that Ipswich have lost just once in the league at home all season and if they score early, they could hammer Huddersfield at Portman Road.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “They won’t blow it now.

“They have lost one of 22 at home.

“If they score early against Huddersfield, they might go and smash them and have their knees up at Portman Road.”

Their only defeat at home came against Leeds, the team Ipswich are set to pip to automatic promotion.