Adrian Clarke has claimed that Hull City have a better chance of getting promoted than West Brom if they sneak into the playoffs.

A point at home against Preston North End should secure West Brom a playoff spot even if Hull win away at Plymouth Argyle on the final day of the season.

West Brom were expected to seal a playoff berth much earlier, but a run of three defeats on the trot has given Hull a chance going into the final day of the regular Championship campaign.

Clarke insisted that West Brom do not deserve to be in the playoffs if they lose to Preston at home, but feels Hull have a better chance of promotion to the Premier League if they sneak into the top six.

The former EFL star does not see the Baggies getting promoted to the Premier League even if they secure a playoff spot due to their dreadful recent form.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “It’d be a disaster if they lose at home to Preston, there is nothing riding on it for them.

“If they lose to Preston they don’t deserve to be in the playoffs.

“I’d fancy them to get the job done, but inside that playoffs, hand on heart, I’d give Hull a better chance in the playoffs of going all the way through than I would West Brom.

“They have hit a flat spot at the wrong time and I don’t see them going up.”

West Brom will hope to get the job done on Saturday despite their recent run of form, while Hull are due to play Plymouth Argyle.