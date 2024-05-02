West Ham United have been impressed by the data of Coventry City’s winger Callum O’Hare and are in the running to sign him, according to the Guardian.

The Hammers, currently placed eighth in the league, have started preparations for the summer transfer window, shortlisting players they could take to the London Stadium.

While Hull City defender Jacob Greaves is one option they are moving for, O’Hare is another admired.

O’Hare, an Aston Villa academy graduate, has already refused a new deal at Coventry and is expected to leave on a free transfer.

He had attracted interest from Southampton, but now West Ham are also strong contenders to sign him.

It is claimed that West Ham have been impressed by O’Hare’s data this season and they want to bolster their homegrown contingent.

O’Hare has been in good goalscoring form for Coventry this season, making 14 goal contributions in 34 appearances overall.

He scored Coventry’s second goal against Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final earlier in the month.