Rangers forward Sam Lammers has blasted those who looked at his statistics and quickly made an assessment after he was awarded the Eredivisie Player of the Month award for April on the back of his performances at FC Utrecht.

Lammers is on loan at Utrecht having been shipped out at Scottish giants Rangers in the winter transfer window.

Rangers were criticised by many for signing Lammers after he struggled to make an impact at Ibrox and there were few regrets amongst Gers fans when he was loaned out.

He has been superb back in the familiar environment of Dutch football though, scoring a total of nine goals in the Eredivisie for Utrecht, with seven in consecutive matches.

Lammers, having been handed the Player of the Month award for April, has now hit out at his doubters and insisted he always backs himself.

He believes some lost sight of his qualities as a player simply because they looked at the statistics and came to a view.

“I know how I have developed in recent years and how much of a better player I have become”, Lammers told ESPN (via Voetbal Primeur), “only people who have lost sight of you look at the statistics and quickly make an assessment.”

Lammers does not know what the future holds for him and insists he cannot focus on it because it would have meant taking his eye off the ball.

“If I had been busy in recent weeks with where I will play next season, I would not be here with an award”, the forward added.

Lammers will be bidding to end the season on a high by helping Utrecht qualify for the Europa Conference League before he then thinks about his future.