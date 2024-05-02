Juventus are yet to receive offers anywhere close to their asking price for Aston Villa and Newcastle United target Matias Soule.

Soule is currently on loan at Frosinone, but he has been regularly linked with a move away since the winter transfer window, where even Southampton looked at an ambitious swoop.

The 21-year-old winger has several suitors in the Premier League ahead of the summer, where Aston Villa and Newcastle are among the clubs interested in signing him.

Juventus are prepared to bite the bullet and sell the talented Argentinian if they receive offers in the region of €40m.

The Serie A giants have received bids for the winger, but according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, they are nowhere close to their asking price.

The offers Juventus have on their table for Soule are in the region of €25m ahead of the summer transfer window.

The figure is not even good enough for Juventus to even entertain any negotiations for Soule’s sale.

His suitors will need to add a number of millions to their current offer to make Juventus consider letting him go in the summer.