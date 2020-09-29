Newcastle United cannot be ruled out of making a late bid to sign Sampdoria defender Omar Colley, it has been claimed in Italy.

Colley has been linked with a potential move to the Premier League throughout the transfer window and Fulham are keen on securing his services.

The Cottagers have opened talks with Sampdoria in a bid to sign Colley but, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Newcastle pushing into the picture cannot be ruled out.

Steve Bruce’s Magpies were interested in Colley in the January transfer window earlier this year.

And they could make a late move to try to steer the defender to St James’ Park before the window slams shut next week.

Colley has turned out twice in Serie A for Sampdoria so far this season and chipped in with a goal against Benevento.

The centre-back has made a total of 57 appearances for Sampdoria since joining the club in 2018.

Colley is under contract at Sampdoria until 2022 and it remains to be seen where he will be playing his football after the transfer window closes.