Former Switzerland coach Ottmar Hitzfeld has stressed that Xherdan Shaqiri needs to find his way out of Liverpool and feel happy again at another club.

Shaqiri was on the fringes of the Liverpool squad last season and despite scoring a good goal against Lincoln City in the EFL Cup, he has not made the squad for any of the Reds’ three league games at the start of 2020/21 campaign.

Liverpool are open to sell him, but with only five days left in the window, he remains at Anfield and the Reds do not have a concrete offer on their table for the Swiss yet.

Hitzfeld managed Shaqiri when he was in charge of the Switzerland national team and he insisted that his former player needs to feel appreciated again and must move to leave Liverpool in the coming days.

He feels that Shaqiri could join another Premier League side or move to the Bundesliga in order feel loved again and be happy on the pitch through playing regular first-team football.

Hitzfeld told Swiss daily Blick: “Xherdan should move to a club where he will be playing regularly.

“He must be happy again, we all want to see a happy Xherdan again.

“A change would be good for everyone around him and his fans.

“A Premier League club with a solid midfield would be a good step, or at a Bundesliga club such as Gladbach, Leverkusen or Wolfsburg.

“He needs to gain a foothold again and get match practice.”

It remains to be seen whether Shaqiri manages to secure a move away from Liverpool with time running out in the transfer window.