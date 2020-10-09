Leicester City talent Sam Hughes has revealed that he did everything he could to seal a loan move to League One outfit Burton Albion once he found out the Brewers were interested in his services.

The 23-year-old centre-back has been an impressive presence in defence for Leicester City’s development squad since his arrival at the King Power Stadium in 2017 from Chester.

Hughes has put pen to paper on a loan move to League One outfit Burton Albion on Friday, where he will continue his development under the watchful eye of Jake Buxton until January.

The centre-back revealed that as soon as he learned about the Staffordshire outfit’s interest in snapping him up, he did everything he could to make the move happen in a bid to rack up first team game time.

Hughes vowed that he will give his best for his new team and believes that his aggressiveness and physical attributes will stand him in good stead as he takes the next step in his young career.

“We played against Burton in pre-season, with Leicester’s Under-23s, and just over the course of the last couple of weeks I found out they were interested”, Hughes told Burton Albion’s official site.

“I spoke with the gaffer at great length and so as soon as I knew that a club like this were interested in me I did everything I could with the people around me to try to make it happen.

“As a centre-half I’m aggressive, I like to be on the front foot, I like to use the ball in the right way and I’m sure like any defender will tell you I like to keep clean sheets!

“I’m hopeful with the attributes I’ve got that I can put that all together and benefit the team moving forward.”

Hughes spent part of last season on loan with Salford City in League Two, where he played 12 times in all competitions in the club’s first season in the EFL.