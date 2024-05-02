Adrian Clarke has backed Birmingham City to beat Norwich City at home on Saturday and secure their survival in the Championship.

Birmingham are going into the final day of the season in the relegation zone and are facing the prospect of playing League One football next term.

They are set to take on Norwich at home and Clarke believes Blues should take heart from their recent form at home despite the defeat to Cardiff City.

He insisted that Birmingham have got enough talent to get a win at home when they need it and boost their chances of survival.

The former EFL star feels if Blues win on Saturday, they will finish outside the bottom three as he is expecting Plymouth Argyle and Blackburn Rovers to lose their respective games.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “Birmingham have got enough talent and I think they can win.

“As bad they have been, they have won two of their last three at St. Andrew’s so that’s not bad.

“They have got recent happy memories from playing on their own patch aside from the loss against Cardiff.

“I think they can do it and if they do win, they won’t go down because Plymouth are up against it against Hull and Blackburn are almost nailed on to get beat by Leicester who want those 100 points at the weekend.”

Blackburn have won just one of their last five games but did get two draws in their last two fixtures.