Former Dutch top-flight star Ben Rienstra believes Arne Slot’s communication skills will stand him in good stead when he becomes the Liverpool manager.

A deal in place between Liverpool and Feyenoord for Slot to move to Merseyside and succeed Jurgen Klopp as the manager at Anfield in the summer.

There are concerns from some about his lack of experience outside the Netherlands, but Liverpool are convinced that the 45-year-old is the man to follow Klopp on Merseyside.

Rienstra briefly worked with Slot when he was the assistant manager at AZ Alkmaar and he insisted that he was always convinced that Slot would become a first-class coach someday.

He insisted that one of the biggest advantages Slot has is his communication skills and the way he can command the attention of his players, which should serve him well at Liverpool.

The former midfielder said on VoetbalPrimeur’s #DoneDeal Podcast: “I had anticipated that he would be a good coach.

“I think he can succeed in the Premier League.

“He is good with his words, that is important.

“With some trainers you quickly get bored. Half of what they say stays inside.

“It is important that you keep the players’ attention. Arne is exactly like that.”

Slot will be hoping to buck the trend of underwhelming tenures of Dutch managers in the Premier League.