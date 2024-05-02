Fixture: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his starting eleven and substitutes for the short trip to Stamford Bridge to lock horns with Chelsea in the Premier League this evening.

Spurs went down 3-2 at home in the north London derby at the weekend and Postecoglou will be looking for a quick response from his side.

Winning tonight, which seems non-negotiable if Spurs are to keep their Champions League hopes alive, would close the gap on fourth placed Aston Villa to four points, with Spurs having a game in hand.

Chelsea, who have been inconsistent this term, thrashed Spurs 4-1 in the earlier meeting between the two teams in November.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal for Tottenham this evening, while at the back, Postecoglou fields Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Emerson Royal.

In midfield, Tottenham start Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, while Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson and Richarlison support Heung-Min Son.

If Postecoglou wants to shake things up he has options on the bench and they include James Maddison and Bryan Gil.

Spurs are without Timo Werner, who will miss the rest of the season through injury. Ben Davies is also out with a calf niggle.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Chelsea

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Royal, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Johnson, Richarlison, Son

Substitutes: Austin, Dragusin, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Maddison, Lo Celso, Gil, Moore