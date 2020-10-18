Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

West Ham United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side in an away Premier League clash this afternoon.

David Moyes’ men landed Said Benrahma before the transfer window closed, with the Hammers looking to add extra teeth to their attacking play.

West Ham have collected six points from their opening four Premier League games so far and went into the international break on a high after thrashing Leicester City 3-0.

Moyes is back in the dugout after recovering and he selects Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks this afternoon, with a backline of Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell. Vladimir Coufal and Arthur Masuaku also play.

Further up the pitch the West Ham boss opts to play Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, while Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen will support Michail Antonio.

Moyes can look to his bench if he needs to shake things up, and has options including Manuel Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko.

West Ham United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Rice, Bowen, Soucek, Fornals, Antonio

Substitutes: Randolph, Diop, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Snodgrass, Fredericks