Fixture: Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.

Rohl takes his men to the north east knowing that just a point would be enough for the Owls to secure survival in the Championship.

Sunderland have seen their campaign collapse since sacking Tony Mowbray and are simply playing for pride as they are set for a mid-table finish.

The earlier meeting between the two teams in September saw Sunderland run out 3-0 winners at Hillsborough, but the Black Cats will meet a very different Owls outfit today.

James Beadle slots into goal for Sheffield Wednesday, while Rohl picks Pol Valentin, Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa and Di’Shon Bernard at the back.

In midfield, the Owls boss goes with Will Vaulks, Barry Bannan and Marvin Johnson selected, while the attacking threat is led by Anthony Musaba, Josh Windass and Ike Ugbo.

Rohl can look to the bench if changes are needed and his options include Djeidi Gassama and Callum Paterson.

Sheffield Wednesday Team vs Sunderland

Beadle; Palmer, Iorfa, Bernard, Valentin, Vaulks, Bannan, Johnson; Musaba, Ugbo, Windass

Substitutes: Dawson, B. Diaby, Ihiekwe, Famewo, M. Diaby, Paterson, Gassama, Smith, Cadamarteri