RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose has indicated the ball is in Tottenham Hotspur’s court to decide about loan star Timo Werner, whose season has been ended early due to injury.

Tottenham brought the 28-year-old back to the Premier League in January to add to their attacking options and negotiated a buy option.

In the 13 Premier League matches he has played for Spurs, Werner has made five goal contributions and has earned praise from manager Ange Postecoglou, who is sure that there is more to come from him.

Now with his season being prematurely over with an injury, the issue regarding his future has come up for discussion.

The former Chelsea star has a clause in his contract that will allow Tottenham to make the move permanent for €17m.

Werner’s RB Leipzig coach Rose insists that the ball is in Tottenham’s court regarding Werner’s future.

“Tottenham basically have a hand on it”, Rose was quoted as saying by German daily the Stuttgarter Nachrichten.

Rose revealed that Werner has told him he is happy in London and settled, having got what he expected from the loan stint.

“He said that he felt very comfortable and that he arrived relatively quickly”, Rose said.

“What he expected from the loan and of course what we expected from it has paid off.

“Everything has been good so far, although it is of course a great shame that he is out injured.”

Tottenham have until just before Euro 2024 to trigger Werner’s purchase clause.

They could wait and still sign him, but would need to potentially pay more money or go up against competitors for his signature.