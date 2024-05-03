Aston Villa target Mario Hermoso has held talks with Turkish giants Besiktas, who have been weighing up a possible move for him.

The 28-year-old is nearing the end of his contract at Spanish side Atletico Madrid and is expected to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Clubs have been alerted to Hermoso’s situation, with the defender viewed as an attractive signing due to his contractual status.

Premier League side Aston Villa are keen admirers of Hermoso and it has been claimed they are in pole position to secure his signature.

They initially faced competition from Italian giants AC Milan, but the Rossoneri have since pulled out after deciding to go for younger options.

Besiktas though are also looking at Hermoso and, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, they has held talks with the player.

The Istanbul club spoke to Hermoso to ask about what his demands would be if he was to make the move to Turkey.

Besiktas are aware of Hermoso’s demands, but have not indicated whether they will make him an offer.

It is also claimed he has two suitors in Serie A.