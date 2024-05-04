Fixture: Celtic vs Hearts

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to entertain Hearts at Celtic Park this afternoon.

The Bhoys sit on top of the Scottish Premiership table with a three point advantage over second placed Rangers, while Hearts are third.

Hearts arrive at Parkhead on the back of a 0-0 draw away at Kilmarnock, but will take encouragement from the fact that they did beat Celtic the last time the two sides met, in March.

The visitors also won on their last trip to Celtic Park, in December, but Celtic will start as favourites to end the Jambos’ winning streak today.

Joe Hart slots between the sticks for Celtic, who have a back four of Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor.

In midfield, Rodgers goes with Callum McGregor, Matt O’Riley and Reo Hatate, while Nicolas Kuhn and James Forrest support Kyogo.

If Rodgers needs to shuffle his pack in the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, where his options include Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah.

Celtic Team vs Hearts

Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, O’Riley, Hatate, Kuhn, Forrest, Kyogo

Substitutes: Bain, Palma, Idah, Yang, Nawrocki, Tomoki, Bernardo, Maeda, Ralston