Fixture: Luton Town vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Everton manager Sean Dyche has picked his starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Luton Town.

Dyche takes his men south to Kenilworth Road looking for a win and aiming to finish the campaign off on a positive note.

He will be aware that Everton have lost twice to Luton this season, both times at Goodison Park and both 2-1, in the Premier League and the FA Cup, respectively.

Everton’s last league win at Kenilworth Road came all the way back in 1991, due to Luton’s prolonged absence from the top flight.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton today, who name a back four of Ben Godfrey, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Ashley Young.

In the middle of the park the Toffees look towards Idrissa Gueye and James Garner, while Abdoulaye Doucoure is also picked.

Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Dyche can shake things up by using his bench if needed and his options include Beto and Andre Gomes.

Everton Team vs Luton Town

Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Keane, Coleman, Onana, Gomes, Danjuma, Dobbin, Chermiti, Beto