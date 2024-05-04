Fixture: Burnley vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United have confirmed their side to face Vincent Kompany’s Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League this afternoon.

Eddie Howe is hunting European football for Newcastle next season and picking up a win away at Burnley will be firmly in his sights.

Howe will have to make do without defender Fabian Schar though, with the centre-back to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this term saw Newcastle run out 2-0 winners at St James’ Park in September.

Between the sticks for Newcastle today is Martin Dubravka, while Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall form the back four.

In midfield, Howe goes with Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff, while Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon support Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.

Howe could look to his substitutes during the course of the game and his options include Joelinton and Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle United Team vs Burnley

Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Hall, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Murphy, Isak, Gordon, Wilson

Substitutes: Pope, Dummett, Joelinton, Ritchie, Barnes, Almiron, Anderson, White, A Murphy