Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo has urged the Whites to score early against Southampton to put Ipswich Town under pressure.

The Whites will be playing catch-up on the final day of the season and a win will be mandatory to give themselves any opportunity to claim automatic promotion.

However, that might not be enough as even a point will do the job for Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town, who play host to Huddersfield Town.

Matteo though believes that an early goal for Leeds against Russell Martin’s Southampton can set the cat among the pigeons inside Portman Road.

He stressed all Leeds can do is to win their game and then see where the result takes them.

“If we are to get an early goal then it puts Ipswich on the back foot slightly”, Matteo said on LUTV.

“It is how we approach it. We have got to approach it with no fear and then we see what unfolds afterwards.

“We can only control certain things and that is out of our control what they do.

“We have to make sure that we get the three points and then see what happens afterwards.”

Leeds were thrashed away at QPR in their last match, going down to a 4-0 defeat and they have now lost three of their last five games.