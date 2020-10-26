Former Manchester City star and Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany has termed Citizens loanee Lukas Nmecha a complete striker, but feels the best is yet to come from him.

The 21-year-old centre-forward found the back of the net twice to help Belgian club Anderlecht to a 3-1 win over Kortrijk in the league on Saturday.

Although the Manchester City loanee netted twice in the game, Anderlecht coach Kompany is of the view that the striker was not at his best against Kortrijk.

The Manchester City great rates Nmecha highly and is confident that fans will come to see how good of a player the youngster is soon.

Kompany admitted that he prefers to be cautious with what he says about Nmecha, but went on to label the Germany Under-21 international a complete striker.

“I remain cautious with statements about Lukas“, Kompany was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant.

“He’s a complete striker but this was not his best match.

“He can do even better and in time it will become clear to everyone what a top talent he actually is.“

Nmecha has scored four goals from seven Belgian Pro League appearances for Anderlecht so far this season.