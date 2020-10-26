West Ham United left-back Arthur Masuaku is hopeful that the Hammers can keep their positive momentum going against Liverpool this weekend.

David Moyes’ men held Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side to a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium on Saturday, with Michail Antonio scoring the goal for the hosts.

The draw against the Citizens took West Ham’s unbeaten run in the league to four matches, during which they have beaten Wolves and Leicester City, while also drawing with Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham are now set to lock horns with defending champions Liverpool at Anfield this weekend and Masuaku hopes that the Irons can keep their momentum going against the Reds.

The Congo international went on to explain that West Ham have changed their mentality, which makes them hard to beat and hungry to win games.

“We didn’t lose [against Manchester City], it’s a good point for us“, Masuaku told West Ham TV.

“We’re in a good moment and hopefully we can keep it going against Liverpool next week.

“I do think we have a different mentality now. I can feel it.

“Last year I think we’d have lost this game, we didn’t on Saturday and I’m glad.

“We have to keep going with this mentality to be hard to beat, and to win games.“

Liverpool host Danish club Midtjylland in the Champions League before entertaining West Ham on Saturday, while the Irons have the whole week to prepare.