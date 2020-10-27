Liverpool great John Aldridge feels the Reds’ title rivals Manchester City are struggling to be effective against lesser Premier League teams and do not look well-placed to string together winning runs.

Pep Guardiola’s side currently sit 13th in the league table with eight points, having won two, drawn two and lost one of their five games so far.

Former Liverpool star Aldridge believes the Citizens’ poor form that sees them five points behind the top of the table should be a concern for manager Guardiola.

The Irishman also feels Manchester City are struggling to be clinical against the lesser Premier League sides as they have done in the past, with the number of games stretching them thin.

Aldridge went on to insist that Guardiola’s men do not look like they are going to string together nine-or-ten-game winning runs, especially with Sergio Aguero’s injury concerns.

“Aside from the VAR mess [in the league], City’s form has to be a concern for their manager Pep Guardiola“, Aldridge wrote in his Herald column.

“They have tended to be clinical against the lesser teams in the league and now they are struggling, with the number of games they are playing stretching them to the full.

“Sergio Aguero is out for a spell again now with a hamstring problem and they don’t look like putting together a nine-or-ten-game winning run that could take them ahead of the pack.“

Manchester City lock horns with title rivals Liverpool on 8th November following a league game against Sheffield United and two Champions League clashes.