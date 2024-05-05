Rangers boss Philippe Clement has expressed his delight at his side’s 4-1 win over Kilmarnock and stressed the Gers are the only side to beat Killie in the Scottish Premiership since the beginning of December.

Clement knew his men could not afford to slip-up with Celtic having won on Saturday and they recovered from going a goal down to level at the break, also helped by Kilmarnock having a man sent off, before then kicking on in the second half.

Rangers have now closed the gap to Celtic to just three points with the win and also boosted their goal difference by scoring four times and conceding just once.

The Gers boss is delighted and even more so as Kilmarnock have proven themselves to a tough team to beat.

Clement insists that Kilmarnock have only lost in the league since the beginning of December in games against Rangers.

“In a lot of ways, I’m satisfied. It’s an important win. Kilmarnock only lost two games from the beginning of December – both against us. It’s now three”, Clement told BBC Scotland.

“My boys are the only ones to do that.

“It’s a strong team, a physical team, they have a lot of quality, so it’s important to take the three points.

“It’s about winning but also quality. If you only focus on winning, you lose the quality. We need to do the right things with and without the ball. In many parts of the game, we did.”

Clement will now set about preparing for Rangers for the game which could define their season as he takes his side to play Celtic next weekend.