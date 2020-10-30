Leeds United forward Rodrigo believes his partnership with Patrick Bamford has been improving, but thinks that the strength of the Whites is in their togetherness as a team.

Bamford has scored six times in as many games in the Premier League since the start of the season and has managed to shut his critics up.

Leeds paid a club-record fee to sign Spain forward Rodrigo in the summer, but the Spaniard has settled into being deployed behind Bamford rather than slotting in as his replacement.

The 29-year-old has made an impact and has already developed a relationship with the Leeds striker up front this season.

Rodrigo is happy with the way Bamford has started the season and admits that the two are gradually getting better at playing together on the pitch.

But the Spaniard stressed that the strength of the Leeds side is in the way the team work together as they are no stars in the squad.

The Leeds new boy said on LUTV: “I think Patrick is doing very good at the start of the season, has scored a lot of goals and [is] being an important player for us.

“I think we have improved our game together, but I think the strength of this team is the group.

“We don’t have stars in the team, but we play very well together and we feel that is our best strength.”

Rodrigo and Bamford are likely to be on show when Leeds and Leicester City clash on Monday night.