Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore admits that he is expecting a tight encounter against Sunderland this afternoon in League One, while acknowledging the squad strength the Black Cats possess.

Moore’s men failed to beat Sunderland in League One last season and even slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home, something they will be keen to avoid today.

The Doncaster Rovers manager believes that there will be little to separate the two teams and is wary of the squad depth that Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson can call upon.

“I’m expecting it to be a tight affair”, Moore told his club’s official site.

“It’s another game where we have to on top of our game because they’re a good team and a solid team at this level.

“They’ve got real strength and depth in their squad.

“We know what they’re about and they know what we’re about so I’m expecting a close game.”

Doncaster can pile pressure on Sunderland manager Parkinson if they can pick up another three points, with the Black Cats now having lost their last three consecutive matches.

Moore’s men though have lost twice in their last three home games, suffering defeats against Crewe Alexandra and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Under-21.