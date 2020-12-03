Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is of the view Tractor Boys starlet Armando Dobra’s tenacity on the pitch will stand him in good stead going forward, with the young winger making his full League One debut against Oxford United.

Dobra, who had previously made four league appearances coming off the bench, was handed his first full league debut away at Oxford United on Tuesday by Ipswich boss Lambert.

The highly rated 19-year-old started on the right flank and played 80 minutes of the game, which ended in a goalless draw at the Kassam Stadium.

Lambert revealed he is mightily impressed with the way the young Albanian expressed himself on the pitch, with the Ipswich boss acknowledging the winger’s drive and determination.

The 51-year-old is of the view that Dobra’s affinity for his craft and tenacious approach to the game will stand him in good stead going forward in his career, and he hopes the teenager will become a great asset to the Suffolk giants.

Asked about his thoughts on Dobra’s full league debut, Lambert was quoted as saying by the East Anglian Daily Times: “I thought he done really, really good.

“He’s a young kid who will make mistakes like everybody else.

“What you do get with Dobs is great endeavour.

“There’s a devilment there that will stand him in good stead.

“Hopefully he’ll be another good player in the coming weeks, months, years”.

The fixtures are coming thick and fast for Ipswich and they will travel to Plymouth Argyle at the weekend.