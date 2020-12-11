Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has admitted that he wants his side to be drawn against Liverpool in the last 16 of the Champions League, due to the Reds’ elite status in Europe.

Gladbach came through a tough Champions League group including Real Madrid, Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk to book their spot in the knockout round.

Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp won the Champions League in 2019, their sixth success in the tournament, and picked up the Premier League title earlier this year.

Eberl feels that having already met European royalty in the shape of Real Madrid and Inter, it would be good for Gladbach to add Liverpool to the list.

“If you are already playing an historic Champions League season, with historic opponents like Inter and Real Madrid, then Liverpool would fit in seamlessly and thus continue to put this season in a special light”, he was quoted as saying by German outlet Fussball News.

Drawing Gladbach would send Liverpool boss Klopp back to his homeland in the Champions League, as he looks to push the Reds further in the competition.

Gladbach currently sit in seventh place in the Bundesliga standings, with four wins, four draws and two defeats from their ten league games so far.

They scored a whopping 16 goals in their Champions League group, finishing on eight points, ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk via their head to head record, and two points behind group winners Real Madrid.