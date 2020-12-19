Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira is expecting Everton to make an approach for him in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.

The 33-year-old midfielder is not part of Juventus’ plans moving forward and the club have been in talks with his representatives to terminate his contract over the last few months.

A deal could be reached by the end of the month and Khedira may be allowed to leave Juventus on a free transfer in the winter window.

The veteran midfielder has been open about a potential move to England and Everton have been widely linked with a move for the player next month.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti indicated his interest in Khedira on Friday, and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, he is expecting an offer from the Toffees.

The Serie A midfielder is interested in a move to the Premier League and would be prepared to join Everton in the winter window if the offer is right.

Championship clubs Norwich and Watford have also shown an interest in making an ambitious move for Khedira as well.

But the German is not keen on playing in the second tier of English football and it is the Premier League which appeals.

Juventus are more than happy to offload his €6m per year salary from their wage bill and bid him goodbye in January.

He is just one appearance short of the 100-game mark in Serie A, but is unlikely to reach the milestone.