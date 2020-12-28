Leeds United have received a transfer boost as Barcelona are likely to make midfielder Riqui Puig available for transfer in the January window, according to The Athletic.

The Whites are not fans of doing business in January, but have dipped into the market in previous windows and could be tempted to do so again if a player they are tracking becomes available.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are keen on Puig and the midfielder has fallen out with Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman.

The Catalan giants are now likely to agree to cash in on Puig if the right offer comes their way in the January window, which is just days away from opening.

However, Leeds could face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal for Puig.

The Gunners are in the market for an attacking midfielder and Puig is a player the club had scouted before they opted to dismantle their international scouting network.

Leeds wanted to bring in a midfielder in the last transfer window and came close to doing so.

They agreed a deal with Bayern Munich for Michael Cuisance, but the deal fell apart due to Leeds having concerns over the Frenchman’s medical results.