Norwich City will bring in someone sporting director Ben Knapper knows to replace David Wagner, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Wagner has been sacked by Norwich following the club’s 4-0 drubbing away at Leeds United in the playoff semi-final second leg on Thursday night.

The Canaries are now looking to appoint a new manager as they seek to rebuild and go again over the summer.

And the club are likely to appoint someone that sporting director Knapper already knows.

That could suggest that Norwich could already have a candidate or candidates in mind, drawing upon Knapper’s network.

Knapper joined Norwich from Premier League giants Arsenal and was the loans and pathway manager at the Gunners.

The sporting director could have build up relationships with a number of managers at clubs where Arsenal players were on loan.

Wagner was at risk of being sacked earlier this season, but the Canaries stuck with him and he guided the club to a playoff spot.