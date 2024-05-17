Thomas Tuchel’s management have been in contact with Manchester United as he prepares for life after Bayern Munich.

Tuchel has confirmed today that he will be leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season despite the club’s attempt to retain him.

As many as four managers have rejected Bayern Munich and even Tuchel decided against staying following talks with the club this week, when it appeared he would be staying on.

He is keen to enjoy a fresh challenge and wants to return to the Premier League for his next job.

According to German daily Bild, Tuchel’s agents have been in touch with Manchester United over a potential move to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s future at the club is still uncertain but Manchester United will only take a decision after the FA Cup final.

If the Dutchman gets sacked, Tuchel would be one of the coaches the club are likely to consider.

The German is interested in the job and his management have continued to remain in contact with Manchester United.

Tuchel, who previously managed Chelsea, feels he has unfinished business in the Premier League.