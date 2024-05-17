Norwich City are set to sack David Wagner today following their playoff semi-final loss to Leeds United on Thursday night, according to talkSPORT.

Wagner’s side lost 4-0 at Elland Road to squander their opportunity to push to be promoted to the Premier League.

Norwich made a poor start to the season but a strong second half of the campaign meant that they finished sixth in the league and made it to the playoffs.

The German was on the verge of getting sacked earlier in the season as well but it has been claimed that Norwich have made a definitive decision on him.

It has been claimed that Norwich will announce the sacking of the 52-year-old coach later today.

Their failure to get promoted to the Premier League is being seen as a failure despite finishing in the top six.

Wagner took charge of Norwich in January 2023 and he was expected to launch a promotion campaign this season.

Norwich will soon start their search for a new manager ahead of the summer and try to build a squad good enough to get promoted to the Premier League in the 2024/25 campaign.