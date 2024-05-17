Former Leeds United star Aidy White has insisted that Joel Piroe probably produced his best performance of the season on Thursday night.

Leeds hammered Norwich City 4-0 in the second leg of their Championship playoff semi-final tie at Elland Road to book their place in the final at Wembley.

Ilia Gruev, Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville were on the scoresheet as Leeds rolled past Norwich and now have a chance to return to the Premier League at the end of the season.

White picked out Piroe for his performance and pointed out that the Dutchman masterfully led the line for Leeds, especially in the first half where the home team more or else finished the game by scoring three goals.

The forward has come in for criticism this season for some of his more languid performances, but the former Leeds star admitted that he saved his best for the big game against Norwich.

White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I thought Joel Piroe led the line really well.

“Especially in that first half, he looked tremendous and probably the first time he really shone this season.”

Piroe will hope to produce a similar performance at Wembley on 26th May when Leeds will take on the winner of the game between Southampton and West Brom tonight.