Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he could not have done anything more to help Liverpool win more trophies during his tenure at Anfield.

Klopp is preparing for his last game as Liverpool manager when the Reds take on Wolves at Anfield on Sunday.

The German has been on Merseyside for close to nine years and will be leaving the club as a cult figure amongst Liverpool fans.

He won a Premier League, a Champions League, an FA Cup, two EFL Cups, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup as Liverpool manager.

However, many feel that the German could have won more in terms of Premier League titles and Champions Leagues amid the love his teams have received from the fans during his tenure.

But Klopp insisted that he is comfortable with what he has won at Anfield and feels that he could not have done anything more to bring in more trophies.

The outgoing Liverpool boss pointed out that there were things that were beyond his control and is certain that the fans will judge his tenure fairly.

Klopp said in a press conference: “I’m absolutely fine. I know we could have won more but I can’t change that.

“We could have won less as well. Not being champion by a point is not a great experience but it’s an experience.

“I couldn’t have done anything different in these moments. When we don’t score at City when the ball wasn’t over the line, and then Aguero scores at Burnley when it is just over the line. That is not my fault!

“We could have won more Champions Leagues. Being in three finals is an outstanding achievement. There is a good chance you lose the final, that’s how it is. Real Madrid, they always find a way to win it. We tried again.

“I would not be happy if I thought I could have done more. I couldn’t have done more. Could someone else have done better? Possibly. But not me, and I’m fine with it.

“It’ll be judged by the people and most are fine with it.”

Klopp will end his final season at Liverpool with only the EFL Cup despite talk of a quadruple earlier in the campaign.